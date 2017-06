Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence this week. His opening statement was released Wednesday, in it he described being alone with President Trump. He said Trump told him: “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty.”

Comey was fired on May 9.

The Senate Committee is looking into the circumstances around Comey’s dismissal and how they relate to the FBI investigation of Russian interference in the U.S. Election.

Watch the live testimony: