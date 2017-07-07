‘Me time’ on the commuter train

Renne Gardner has been commuting over an hour every day on the Metrolink for the past twenty years, from Irvine to Union Station in downtown LA. He’s been working for the city of Los Angeles for nearly 30 years. He likes the routine and finds the train relaxing. It gives him a chance to study Japanese and French and sometimes even doze off. He can see the sun rise from the train. He can also see the traffic jams on the 5 Freeway and can’t imagine doing that ever again.

— Produced by Eric Drachman