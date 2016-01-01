Inside an old art deco building on the Miracle Mile stands Ruben Pardo. His office is an old elevator dating back to the early 20th century. With his operator permit…
It's your city. What do you hear?
Ultrarunning: Finding Your Inner Badass
Chris Neiman is an actor by training. He feels he’s got 10 percent control of his success as an actor, but in ultrarunning, he says he has 90 percent control…
Selling Christmas Memories- A Family Tradition
What’s the holiday season without trees, lights, twinkles, and seasonal charm as far as the eye can see? Damon Stathatos reigns over the “Disneyland of Christmas” – the Stats Floral…
The Most Basic of Analog Photography
With all of today’s digital technology, why would anyone use a camera the size of a coffee table? Fine artist, James Walker, talks about his artistic vision. He hopes his…
Flying Model Planes
“I love to fly,” says Leroy Benjamin of being out in the field with his model planes. After 24 years as a hobbyist, he says his apartment as like an…
The Tattoo Parlor
Zulu, owner and artist at Zulu Tattoo in Los Angeles, has been making tattoos for 25 years. The sound, he says can be intimidating to newcomers, but over time, like…
Moonlight Rollerway
Marcus Pearce has been skating his entire life. When he isn’t on the roller rink floor dancing, he’s in the DJ booth spinning music as the ever groovy ”DJ Skate…
Finding the Bus with Your Guide Dog
Melissa Hudson uses the sounds of Los Angeles to navigate around downtown with her guide dog. Produced by George Lavender
Wild Parrots Wake Up Burbank
About 6 a.m. wild green parrots circle our Burbank home and land in our neighbor’s tree. I’m an early riser, so I open the front door and yell to my…
USC Coliseum Roar
Hear the impact that the crowd’s roar at the USC Coliseum has on the head football coach’s son, Reid Helton. Submitted by Open Orchard Productions, an award-winning student run podcasting…
LA Valley College Wind Ensemble
My husband, David, plays clarinet with the Valley College Wind Ensemble. They practice every Monday night and perform a couple of concerts during the academic year. Many participants are older…
Inside the Natural History Museum
This is a computer simulation of what a duck-billed dinosaur (something that wandered our Earth over 65 million years) may have sounded like. This sound resonates (pun intended) on many…